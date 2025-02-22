AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz vows to transform Pakistan, outpace India in development

  • Premier says economic stabilisation achieved over the past year has laid groundwork for revitalising key sectors such as agriculture and industry
BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 05:55pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday pledged to reshape “Pakistan’s destiny through collective national efforts,” asserting that the country is poised to outpace regional competitors like India in its development trajectory, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at a public rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, PM Shehbaz emphasized unprecedented collaboration between federal and provincial governments to steer Pakistan toward progress.

Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb

He noted that economic stabilisation achieved over the past year has laid the groundwork for revitalising key sectors such as agriculture and industry, which he said would drive exports and generate jobs for millions of people.

To bolster these sectors, the premier announced plans to reduce electricity tariffs, alongside highlighting significant economic gains: a drop in inflation from 40% to 2.4% and a policy rate cut from 22% to 12%.

Peace is non-negotiable for development, he stressed, paying tribute to security forces’ sacrifices in combating terrorism.

IMF mission set to visit Pakistan in early to mid-March

Addressing regional disparities, PM Shehbaz assured South Punjab would not be overlooked in development plans, citing ongoing projects in the area.

He also unveiled new initiatives, including a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan and a university in Rajan Pur, to improve public welfare and education access.

Pakistan Economy Punjab government Economic growth PM Shehbaz Sharif economic reforms Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Pakistan India economies

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz vows to transform Pakistan, outpace India in development

Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb

PM Shehbaz to visit Azerbaijan to boost bilateral ties: FO

Trump fires top-ranked US military officer as shake-ups spread

Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan

IMF lauds Pakistan’s commitment to governance, corruption assessment

Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025

Pakistan can beat India by playing fearless cricket: Iqbal Qasim

Duckett ton drives England to 351-8 against Australia in Champions Trophy

CCP greenlights Nishat Hotels and Properties’ acquisition of Hotel Margala

Read more stories