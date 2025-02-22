PM Shehbaz vows to transform Pakistan, outpace India in development

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday pledged to reshape “Pakistan’s destiny through collective national efforts,” asserting that the country is poised to outpace regional competitors like India in its development trajectory, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at a public rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, PM Shehbaz emphasized unprecedented collaboration between federal and provincial governments to steer Pakistan toward progress.

Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb

He noted that economic stabilisation achieved over the past year has laid the groundwork for revitalising key sectors such as agriculture and industry, which he said would drive exports and generate jobs for millions of people.

To bolster these sectors, the premier announced plans to reduce electricity tariffs, alongside highlighting significant economic gains: a drop in inflation from 40% to 2.4% and a policy rate cut from 22% to 12%.

Peace is non-negotiable for development, he stressed, paying tribute to security forces’ sacrifices in combating terrorism.

IMF mission set to visit Pakistan in early to mid-March

Addressing regional disparities, PM Shehbaz assured South Punjab would not be overlooked in development plans, citing ongoing projects in the area.

He also unveiled new initiatives, including a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan and a university in Rajan Pur, to improve public welfare and education access.