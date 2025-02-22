AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Feb 22, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-22

Mustafa Amir’s body exhumed for DNA samples

NNI Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

KARACHI: Following the court orders, Sindh health department’s medical team exhumed body of Mustafa Amir for DNA samples.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body for samples was conducted under the supervision of medical team formed under leadership of Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, comprising Dr Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr Kamran Khan.

The team collected 11 samples from body, which would be sent to a forensic laboratory of Karachi University for DNA report. The report will get ready in three to four days, the board added.

Till then, the body will remain in the morgue of Edhi Foundation.

The body will be handed over to Mustafa Amir’s heirs after confirmation in the DNA report.

