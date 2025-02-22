LHC grants post-arrest bail to Ruba Haider

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to a social media activist Ruba Haider in a case of uploading doctored pictures of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the internet.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered the case against his client on political considerations. He said the prosecution failed to prove if the social media account allegedly used to share AI general pictures of the chief minister belonged to the petitioner.

He argued that the FIA itself became a complainant and investigator as well, which was unlawful.

He, therefore, asked the court to allow bail to the petitioner and order her release.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length allowed bail to the social media activist.

