Alkhidmat launches training of pharmacists

KARACHI: The unchecked spread of counterfeit and substandard medicines is posing a severe threat to public health in Pakistan, experts warned at an event organised by Alkhidmat Pharmacy Services.

To tackle the crisis, Alkhidmat has launched the Bano Qabil Pharmacist initiative, aimed at equipping young pharmacists with the skills needed to detect and prevent the circulation of fake medicines.

The program’s latest Aptitude Test, held in Karachi, saw participation from 900 pharmacy students, selected from over 3,000 applicants after a rigorous screening process.

Addressing the event, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer and President of Alkhidmat Karachi, Munim Zafar Khan, described counterfeit drugs as a silent epidemic, devastating society much like narcotics. “Alkhidmat Pharmacy Services is leading the fight against fake medicines, ensuring that the public has access to safe and authentic pharmaceuticals,” he stated.

He further emphasised that trained pharmacists are the first line of defense against counterfeit drugs, adding that Pakistan suffers from a shortage of skilled pharmacy professionals. “By empowering young pharmacists, we are ensuring the availability of safe medication and strengthening our healthcare system,” he noted.

According to Syed Jamshed Ahmed, Director of Alkhidmat Pharmacy Services, successful candidates from the aptitude test will undergo a three-month paid internship to enhance their expertise.

“The spread of fake medicines is a growing crisis in Pakistan, and the lack of trained professionals is making it worse. This initiative will help build a robust, reliable pharmaceutical workforce,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Abdul Latif Shaikh, President of the Pakistan Society of Health System Pharmacists, commended Alkhidmat’s efforts, stressing the urgent need to develop highly skilled pharmacists who can play a crucial role in combating counterfeit medicines.

Munim Zafar Khan also highlighted that NGOs like Alkhidmat are taking on responsibilities that ideally fall under the government’s domain. However, he pointed out that a lack of funding limits their ability to expand such programs.

“Doctors, engineers, and pharmacists are leaving Pakistan due to a lack of opportunities. The government must take urgent steps to provide career prospects and prevent brain drain,” he stated.

As counterfeit drugs continue to flood the market, initiatives like Bano Qabil Pharmacist are seen as critical in developing a reliable pharmaceutical workforce to safeguard public health.

