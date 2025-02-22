APNS condolence

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, General Secretary Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Khawaja Shamsuddin Azeemi, Founder Publisher, Monthly Roohani Digest, Karachi father of Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi.

The APNS offered condolences to Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi Chief Editor Monthly Roohani Digest and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

