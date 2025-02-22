AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

Various domains: Govt, private sector agree on need to harmonise legislation

Press Release Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: Government and private stakeholders agreed on the critical need for harmonizing legislation across various domains, including provincial taxes and environmental regulations at a public-private dialogue.

This agreement was the highlight of a multi-stakeholder national convening organized by CoRe Alliance, Baby Food and Nutrition Council, and Fruit Juice Council.

This harmonization was declared as pivotal to unlocking business potential in Pakistan, fostering economic growth and ensuring ease of living for the general populace.

The national convening in Bhurban brought together political leaders, federal and provincial agencies, private sector, and media for impactful discussions on regulatory efficiency and business facilitation.

The convening was inaugurated by Ali Pervaiz Malik, the State Minister for Finance and Revenue, with special addresses from Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal, and Federal Secretary SIFC, Jameel Qureshi in the inaugural session.

The convening focused on Regulatory Framework for Ease of Doing Business through harmonization, growing challenges of parallel trade and counterfeit products, and packaging & environmental regulations.

