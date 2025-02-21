AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
FLYNG 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.72%)
HUBC 130.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
MLCF 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.38%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,639 Increased By 4 (0.01%)
KSE100 113,609 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.05%)
Feb 21, 2025
Gold set for eighth weekly gain as tariff threats boost safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 10:51am

Gold prices edged lower on Friday from a record high hit in the previous session, but stayed on track for their eighth straight weekly gain, supported by safe-haven demand on concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Spot gold shed 0.4% to $2,927.89 an ounce by 0501 GMT. Bullion has added more than 1% so far this week, rising to an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday.

US gold futures fell 0.5% to $2,942. “Gold has been displaying resilience with short-lived retracements, as lingering US trade uncertainties reinforce its appeal as a hedge,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“Buyers seem to be eyeing the psychological $3,000 level seriously, and it seems hard to go against the broader upward trend.”

Earlier this week, Trump said he will announce fresh tariffs over the next month or sooner, adding lumber and forest products to previously announced plans to impose duties on imported cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium.

US Federal Reserve officials are taking note of what they see as rising inflationary risks and the uncertain impact of Trump’s trade, immigration, and other policies.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said on Thursday that given the balance of risks it is appropriate to hold the federal funds rate in place for some time.

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Bullion is seen as a safeguard against geopolitical risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Spot silver dropped 0.4% to $32.79 an ounce, palladium dipped 0.8% to $969.84 and platinum fell 0.8% to $970.28.

Platinum has lost nearly 1% so far this week, while both silver and palladium have climbed more than 2% and 1%, respectively.

