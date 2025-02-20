New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Thursday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola gained Rs1,000 to reach a new all-time high of Rs309,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs264,917 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,800 to settle at the then-all-time high of Rs308,000.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,953 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $9 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs28 to settle at Rs3,468 per tola on Thursday.

Globally, gold prices held firm near a record high on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans stoked fears of higher inflation and a major global trade war.

Since his inauguration, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium.

He said on Wednesday he would announce tariffs related to lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals “over the next month or sooner.”