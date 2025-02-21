One killed, 12 hurt in two dumper-related accidents

KARACHI: A man was killed while 12 persons were injured in two accidents in Karachi, involving dumpers.

Around 25-year-old Shakir Ali was killed when the motorcycle he was riding rammed into the rear side of a dumper near Karsaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal. He was rushed to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

In another accident reported from Baldia Mawach Morr, 12 people, including two women, were injured after the coaster they were travelling in collided with a dumper.

The injured, who were identified as 21-year-old Shiraz Ali, 20-year-old Sajjad Ali, 35-year-old Wahid, 46-year-old Raufur Rehman, 40-year-old Yasin, 35-year-old Nasir, 24-year-old Sajjad and 65-year-old Hikmat Zat, were taken to the Civil Hospital.