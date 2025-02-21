AIRLINK 189.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.21%)
Baloch student case: LHC allows more time to Punjab govt, others

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed more time to the Punjab University and others for submission of their replies to a petition of a Baloch female student challenging a notification of her suspension and declaring her a ’miscreant student.

The court regretted that the respondents failed to submit their replies to the petition since August 2024 and asked the respondents to submit the comments without fail by February 25.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that requiring the petitioner to appear before a discipline committee was illegal as the petition against the impugned notification was still pending before the court.

The petitioner said she was never informed about the proceedings initiated on the basis of an undertaking which the university requires every candidate to submit at the time of admission.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned notification and also order the PU authorities to release the LLB third year final result of the petitioner.

She also asked the court to declare the undertaking required by the PU against the constitutional and legal mandate.

