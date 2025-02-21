Bahrain chief of Staff National Guard meets Lt-Gen Sahir

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Shaikh Abdulaziz Saud Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, said a press release.

During the meeting, both military leaders discussed evolving regional environment and related security issues.

Furthermore, they emphasised broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

