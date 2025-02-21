Renewal of GSP plus status: Pakistan must show progress on rights and other issues: Dutch envoy

FAISALABAD: Pakistan has reapplied for the renewal of GSP plus status but it must show phenomenal progress on human rights, environment and social sectors under the already signed treaties, said Hajo Provo Kluit, Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Netherlands is a significant trading partner of Pakistan. “It has tremendously benefited from the GSP plus programme”, he said and added that out of $8bn exports to the EU every year, $7bn is falls under the GSP plus regime. He said that Pakistan has come up for its renewal but it is directly linked with the multiple treaties already signed by Pakistan.

About the Paris Accord, he said that we have to invest in mitigating and adapting to climate change and reducing our carbon footprints in our businesses. Regarding the dairy sector, he said that cows in the Netherlands give 40 litres of milk per day which is collected by small cooperatives to form major multinational organizations. He said that Pakistan could benefit from Dutch technology in this field. He also assured to link small IT exporters from Pakistan with concerned companies in the Netherlands.

Earlier President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the guest and said that our two nations share a rich history of diplomatic and economic cooperation. He said that the Netherlands stands as a significant trading partner for Pakistan within the EU. “In 2023 Pakistan’s export to Netherlands reached approximately $1.8bn with textile as major exports,” he said and added that Dutch investment has been pivotal in sectors such as agriculture, water management, dairy and renewable energy.

Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Nadeem Iqbal, Muhmamad Ali and other members took part in the question-answer session. Later Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha offered vote of thanks while President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Hajo Provo Kluit, Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

