ASEAN team visits Pemra HQs

ISLAMABAD: To enhance regional cooperation and promote cross-cultural dialogue, a delegation from the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) visited the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) headquarters in Islamabad.

The delegation, in collaboration with ASEAN Pakistan, met with PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem to discuss the media landscapes of Pakistan and ASEAN member countries.

The visit aimed to strengthen professional linkages and foster mutual cooperation in the media sector.

The ASEAN delegation included Noel Hidalgo Tan, senior officer of the

Culture and Information Division at the ASEAN Secretariat, and Widia Librianti, officer of the same division.

During the meeting, PEMRA Chairman Saleem emphasised the critical role of media in fostering cultural and social harmony between the two regions. “Media plays a crucial role in promoting understanding and cooperation. We are committed to building a strong partnership with ASEAN to further strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration,” he stated.

Muhammad Tahir, executive director general (Operations-Broadcast Media and PR) provided an overview of PEMRA’s roles and functions, as well as the media landscape in Pakistan since 2002.

Noel Hidalgo Tan highlighted the significance of ASEAN-Pakistan media collaboration, noting that it would not only deepen bilateral relations but also contribute to regional peace and development.

Librianti added that cultural exchange and media partnerships serve as powerful tools to build bridges between regions.

She stated, “This initiative provides an excellent platform for media professionals from both sides to connect, collaborate, and exchange experiences.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025