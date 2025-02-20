AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
Sports

ICC criticised for omitting host ‘Pakistan’ from Champions Trophy logo during India match

Syed Ahmed Raza Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 09:23pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come under criticism for omitting the host “Pakistan” name from the Champions Trophy 2025 logo used during the match between India and Bangladesh on Thursday.

The ICC apparently used two different logos in the first two matches of the tournament.

During the tournament’s opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, the logo featured “Pakistan” as the host nation, as visible in the picture below.

However, it was noticeably absent during India’s match in Dubai.

Pakistan is hosting its first major multi-country cricket tournament in nearly three decades - but India, having refused to travel to the country, are playing their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The omission sparked backlash on social media, with many users on X (formerly Twitter) calling out the ICC for the inconsistency.

A user, who goes by the name “Zaddy”, wondered if it would remain the same throughout the tournament.“

A sports journalist Imran Siddiqui called it a “petty act”, saying “intellectual and sensible people in India must be ashamed of it.”

One more X user was baffled by the fact that ICC omitted the hostname from the official logo.

The cricket governing body has yet to respond to the controversy.

