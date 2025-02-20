AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

  • He is also the second fastest overall to reach the milestone
BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 05:52pm

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami has become the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The seasoned pacer reached this milestone in India’s maiden ICC Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh in Dubai when he dismissed well-set Jaker Ali in the 43rd over.

With this wicket, Shami disrupted a crucial 154-run partnership between Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy, bringing India back into the contest. Jaker, who had fought hard for his 68 off 144 balls, fell prey to Shami’s relentless bowling.

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat against India

The right-arm quick ended up taking five wickets in the game, including key dismissals of Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan, as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 228 in 49.4 overs.

Shami is India’s one of the most consistent wicket-takers in ODIs. He also holds the record for being the fastest Indian to 100 and 150 wickets in the format.

Shami has also joined the elite list of fast bowlers who reached 200 ODI wickets in record time. He now shares the second-fastest mark (104 matches) with Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq, just behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who achieved the landmark in 102 matches.

Fastest to 200 ODI wickets (by matches)

  • 102 - Mitchell Starc

  • 104 - Mohammed Shami*

  • 104 - Saqlain Mushtaq

  • 107 - Trent Boult

  • 112 - Brett Lee

  • 117 - Allan Donald

  • 118 - Waqar Younis

  • 125 - Shane Warne

Mohammed Shami ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy fastest to 200 ODI wickets fastest Indian to 200 ODI wickets 200 ODI wickets

Comments

200 characters

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

IMF set to issue $1 billion in climate finance to Pakistan next week: report

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Lotte Chemical Korea finalizes deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Read more stories