Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami has become the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The seasoned pacer reached this milestone in India’s maiden ICC Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh in Dubai when he dismissed well-set Jaker Ali in the 43rd over.

With this wicket, Shami disrupted a crucial 154-run partnership between Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy, bringing India back into the contest. Jaker, who had fought hard for his 68 off 144 balls, fell prey to Shami’s relentless bowling.

The right-arm quick ended up taking five wickets in the game, including key dismissals of Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan, as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 228 in 49.4 overs.

Shami is India’s one of the most consistent wicket-takers in ODIs. He also holds the record for being the fastest Indian to 100 and 150 wickets in the format.

Shami has also joined the elite list of fast bowlers who reached 200 ODI wickets in record time. He now shares the second-fastest mark (104 matches) with Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq, just behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who achieved the landmark in 102 matches.

Fastest to 200 ODI wickets (by matches)