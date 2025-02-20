ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat against India

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The match starts at 2pm PKT.

Speaking at the toss, the Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he was happy with their preparations for the tournament.

Shanto highlights their ODI series win over India in 2022, which was the last time they played each other in the format.

“We are going with three seamers and two spinners is the combination,” he added.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he was happy with the outcome as he would have fielded first anyway.

India’s Rohit seeks big scores from top order, has high expectations of Gill

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman