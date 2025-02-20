AIRLINK 191.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.48%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
FFL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.18%)
FLYNG 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
HUBC 132.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.7%)
MLCF 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.31%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.87%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.49%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.73%)
SEARL 99.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.82%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.99%)
SYM 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
TRG 62.47 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.23%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,957 Increased By 51.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,667 Increased By 307.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 113,866 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,386 Increased By 93.5 (0.27%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets BOK (The Bank of Khyber) 14.73 Increased By ▲ 3.01%

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:11am

Bank of Khyber (BoK) has formally initiated its transition into a full-fledged Islamic bank, the bank shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The bank has initiated the process for conversion from conventional to Islamic bank,” BoK said.

The development comes as Islamic banking in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the past two decades, driven by strong demand, regulatory support, and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. The industry has expanded rapidly, with both full-fledged Islamic banks and conventional banks offering Islamic banking windows to cater to a growing customer base.

Bank of Khyber’s profit shoots to Rs3.5bn, 665% higher YoY in 2023

As per SBP’s latest data, assets of the Islamic banking industry rose by Rs192 billion from the quarter ending June 2024 and reached Rs9,881 billion by the end of September 2024. Likewise, deposits maintained an upward trajectory and increased by Rs233 billion during the period to reach Rs7,596 billion.

The year-on-year (YoY) growth of assets and deposits of the industry was registered at 17.4% and 23.3%, respectively.

Assets and deposits of the Islamic banking industry in the overall banking industry stood at 19% and 23.2%, respectively showing slight improvement from the previous quarter

Meanwhile, the Bank of Khyber was established under The Bank of Khyber Act, of 1991 and is principally engaged in the business of commercial banking and related services. The Bank acquired the status of a scheduled bank in 1994.

As per BoK’s latest financial results, the bank posted a profit after tax of Rs2.6 billion for the nine months ending September 2024. The profit was higher than the Rs2.5 billion registered in the same period last year (SPLY).

ISLAMIC BANKING PSX Bank of Khyber banking sector companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices conventional banking PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Oil prices ease after report of US crude inventories rise

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Read more stories