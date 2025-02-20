AIRLINK 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.08%)
BOP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
FCCL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.73%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 25.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
MLCF 49.70 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.43%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
PACE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
PPL 173.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.37%)
SYM 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
TRG 61.57 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.75%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.14%)
BR100 11,904 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
BR30 35,360 Increased By 1 (0%)
KSE100 113,659 Increased By 316.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,378 Increased By 85.8 (0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 19, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2025 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Financial needs’: govt committed to increasing tax on bank profits, Senate body told

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost economic cooperation, trade

Read here for details.

  • New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in ICC Champions Trophy opener

Read here for details.

  • UBL posts Rs75.8bn profit in 2024, up 34% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan eyes more G2G investment from Saudi Arabia, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir visits UK to attend Regional Stabilization Conference

Read here for details.

  • Finance minister apprises WB delegation of govt’s reform agenda

Read here for details.

