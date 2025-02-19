AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Finance minister apprises WB delegation of govt’s reform agenda

  • Govt committed to ensuring business-friendly environment where private sector takes lead in driving economic growth, says Aurangzeb
BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:36pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday apprised a delegation from the World Bank (WB) about Pakistan’s economic outlook and his government’s reform agenda, a statement from the Finance Division said.

The minister outlined the government’s structural reforms, focusing on revenue mobilisation, energy sector reforms, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) restructuring, and privatisation, it added.

Govt aims to privatise up to 50 SOEs in next 3-4 years: minister

“He [Aurangzeb] emphasised the government’s focus on fiscal discipline through expenditure control and broadening the tax base, highlighting ongoing rightsising efforts and projected revenue growth.

“….The government has no business to be in the business. We are committed to ensuring a business-friendly environment where the private sector takes the lead in driving economic growth,” the minister stated.

During the meeting, the finance czar appreciated the World Bank’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

He also thanked the delegation for the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) 2026-35, which was formally launched in January 2025 with an unprecedented $20 billion commitment to support Pakistan’s development priorities.

The WB delegation appreciated the government’s reform agenda, noting that key economic measures were yielding visible results, according to the Finance Ministry.

“Your [incumbent] government has been successful in touching every important aspect of the economy, and things seem to be achievable now if you stay the course,” the delegation remarks, as per the statement.

“They emphasised that Pakistan’s structural reforms were critical in fostering long-term economic stability and sustainable growth. They also reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to continuing its collaboration with Pakistan, supporting priority sectors, and providing the necessary technical expertise to help the country navigate economic challenges.”

The discussions concluded with the proposal for a structured framework for development partners to ensure synergy and better coordination. The minister advocated for regular engagements to align projects with national priorities and maximize impact, the Finance Division said.

“We have enough financial support and assistance; what we truly need now is the expertise and technical support to make the most of them,” Aurangzeb was quoted as saying in the statement.

