Feb 19, 2025
Pakistan

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

  • Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar holds meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António
BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2025 10:48am

Pakistan has called for the United Nations (UN) support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed this in his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António.

As per the Foreign Office (FO), the foreign minister is currently on a visit to New York to take part in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance” convened by China as a signature event during its presidency of the Security Council.

Terrorist outfits may enhance their activities in Afghanistan, moot told

During their meeting, the deputy PM highlighted cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and called for the UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan.

“He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to provide humanitarian support to the millions of destitute people in Afghanistan and to promote its economic development, including through implementing connectivity projects between Central Asia and Pakistan through Afghanistan,” the FO press release said.

Recently, Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities especially in Balochistan and KPK. It has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terorrists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Deputy PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the UN’s central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development and climate change.

“He underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting international peace, and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2025–2026), while highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter, including UN peacekeeping efforts.”

The foreign minister also welcomed the initiative by the UN Secretary General to organize the Summit of the Future, and expressed the hope that the Pact for the Future will be fully implemented, “meeting the financing needs of the developing countries to implement the SDGs and climate goals”.

He also condemned Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people, and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for a two-state solution.

The Deputy PM called for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

“Secretary General Guterres thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards maintenance of international peace and security in the form of its UN Peacekeeping contributions,” the FO said.

Antonio Guterres New York Afghanistan Ishaq Dar United Nations Secretary General

