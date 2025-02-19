Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost economic cooperation, trade

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reiterated on Wednesday the resolve to expand economic cooperation and explore avenues for broad-based collaboration in trade, investment and commercial sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement issued today.

During the meeting, the deputy PM commended the long-standing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation with the Kingdom.

“He lauded the remarkable progress made by the Kingdom under the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in promoting regional and international peace and security,” the FO said.

The two leaders also discussed the recent developments in the Middle East, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

They called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, provision of adequate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, and early commencement of reconstruction and progress toward the two state solution.

“They further underscored the critical role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing issues concerning the Muslim Ummah.”

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to deepening their multifaceted partnership for mutual prosperity and regional stability, FO concluded.

The foreign minister is in New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on “Practicing Multilateralism”.