COAS Munir visits UK to attend Regional Stabilization Conference

  • Will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest
BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2025 03:06pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The visit underscores the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan and the United Kingdom share a long-standing relationship rooted in strong diplomatic, economic, and security ties.

Over the years, the two countries’ militaries have maintained robust cooperation, particularly in the domains of counterterrorism and professional training.“

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that the COAS was accorded a warm and dignified welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, presented by an impeccably turned-out contingent.

As per the ISPR, the army chief will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership including Mr Adm Toney Radikon, Chief of Defence Staff UK, General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, and Mr Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK National Security Advisor.

He will hold discussions with Ms Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, to address shared challenges and underscore the importance of fostering deeper collaboration.

COAS Munir will visit prominent units of the British Army, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK Army’s modernization initiatives and operational strategies.

COAS, UK counterpart discuss how to further strengthen defence ties

The Stabilization Conference serves as the premier platform for Army-to-Army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, held annually to foster collaboration.

The event brings together a balanced representation of policymakers, both civil and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both nations.

This year’s conference holds particular significance in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, providing an invaluable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation, the ISPR said.

