CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

Sharif on Wednesday visited the chief justice’s house on the invitation of CJP Yahya Afridi.

The chief justice shared with the prime minister the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee and sought the input of the government.

The move is part of the chief justice’s overall reform agenda intending reduction in the pendency and providing speedy justice to the people of Pakistan.

The chief justice informed the prime minister that he will also be taking the opposition parties’ input and wishes that his reform programme should carry bi-partisan support so that the reforms are consistent, sustainable and more impactful.

The prime minister appreciated the reform package and agreed the government will provide its input soon. The prime minister was accompanied by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Ahad Cheema, Minister, Economic Affairs Division and Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney General for Pakistan.

While Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court and Tanzeela Sabahat, Secretary Law and Justice Commission assisted the chief justice in the meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief Justice presented to the prime minister a shield of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The prime minister congratulated Justice Yahya on assuming the post of chief justice of Pakistan, and appreciated his visits to the far-flung areas of south Punjab, interior Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharif informed the CJP about the pending tax-related cases, and requested for their earlier disposal of these cases. He assured the chief justice of government support for speedy disposal of missing persons’ cases.

The chief justice, on February 12, after meeting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, in an informal meeting with the media had invited Prime Minister Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan to propose improvements to the justice system, which will be taken up in the upcoming National Judicial Policymaking Committee meeting, expected by end February.

