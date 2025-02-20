AIRLINK 190.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
BOP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.78%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
HUBC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.16%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.73%)
OGDC 204.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.27%)
POWER 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.53%)
PPL 173.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PTC 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 98.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
SYM 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
BR100 11,923 Increased By 18 (0.15%)
BR30 35,455 Increased By 95.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 113,790 Increased By 447.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,386 Increased By 93.6 (0.27%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-20

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Terence J Sigamony Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 08:55am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

Sharif on Wednesday visited the chief justice’s house on the invitation of CJP Yahya Afridi.

The chief justice shared with the prime minister the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee and sought the input of the government.

CJP explains what actually constitutes judiciary’s mandate

The move is part of the chief justice’s overall reform agenda intending reduction in the pendency and providing speedy justice to the people of Pakistan.

The chief justice informed the prime minister that he will also be taking the opposition parties’ input and wishes that his reform programme should carry bi-partisan support so that the reforms are consistent, sustainable and more impactful.

The prime minister appreciated the reform package and agreed the government will provide its input soon. The prime minister was accompanied by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Ahad Cheema, Minister, Economic Affairs Division and Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney General for Pakistan.

While Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court and Tanzeela Sabahat, Secretary Law and Justice Commission assisted the chief justice in the meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief Justice presented to the prime minister a shield of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The prime minister congratulated Justice Yahya on assuming the post of chief justice of Pakistan, and appreciated his visits to the far-flung areas of south Punjab, interior Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharif informed the CJP about the pending tax-related cases, and requested for their earlier disposal of these cases. He assured the chief justice of government support for speedy disposal of missing persons’ cases.

The chief justice, on February 12, after meeting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, in an informal meeting with the media had invited Prime Minister Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan to propose improvements to the justice system, which will be taken up in the upcoming National Judicial Policymaking Committee meeting, expected by end February.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC Federal Government opposition parties PM Shehbaz Sharif Ahad Cheema Azam Nazeer Tarar Judicial reforms NJPMC Mansoor Usman Awan CJP Yahya Afridi tax related cases NJPMC meeting

Comments

200 characters

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories