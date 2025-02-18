CJP explains what actually constitutes judiciary’s mandate

ISLAMABAD: The chief justice of Pakistan emphasised the judiciary’s mandate is to interpret the law, underscoring its critical role in maintaining balance among the state organs.

CJP Yahya Afridi was talking to Marilina Armellin, ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, who paid a courtesy call on him, at the Supreme Court Building, here on Monday.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing primarily on judicial cooperation and the exchange of best practices between the two countries.

The chief justice briefed Ambassador Armellin on Pakistan’s constitutional framework, highlighting the trichotomy of power among the three pillars of the State—Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary.

Ambassador Armellin noted the similarities between Italy’s and Pakistan’s judicial systems, citing opportunities for mutual learning through judicial education and exchange programmes under existing bilateral cooperation frameworks.

Chief Justice Afridi remarked that the exchange programmes facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would enrich judicial practices and foster deeper understanding between the institutions. He informed the delegation about the upcoming reforms initiatives, specifically creation of “Commercial Litigation Corridor”. This means dedicated courts at district level and dedicated benches at High Courts level and Supreme Court of Pakistan in order to fast track commercial and trade disputes resolution.

The purpose of creating special corridor is speedy disposal and early resolution of commercial and trade-related cases. This is likely to create most stability in implementation of commercial contracts and boost economic activity.

He also informed that after the meeting National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC), policy initiative matrix will be shared with development partners to pick up activities of their respective choices and accommodating them within the framework of their ongoing or expected programs.

Ambassador Armellin lauded the proposal, emphasising that efficient commercial dispute resolution would encourage increased investment and help revitalize the national economy.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with both sides expressing readiness to further strengthen cooperation. The chief justice reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to transparency and public engagement in judicial reforms, while Ambassador Armellin underscored Italy’s interest in fostering deeper people-to-people ties—highlighting the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in Italy.

As a gesture of goodwill, the chief justice presented a souvenir to Ambassador Armellin, who reciprocated by offering a memento to the chief justice, symbolising the strong ties between Pakistan and Italy.

