PU ASA launches ‘Own PU’ campaign

LAHORE: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected members of Punjab University Academic Staff Association (ASA) was held at Al Raazi Hall.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, newly elected ASA President Dr Amjad Magsi, Secretary Dr Muhammad Islam and other office bearers along and a large number of teachers were present.

In the event, the ASA launched “Own PU” campaign to generate financial resources for the university. In his address, Dr Muhammad Ali said that reforms are being introduced for the betterment of Punjab University. He hoped that everyone will play a role in the development of PU. He said that the pending selection boards will be scheduled soon.

He said that instructions have been issued to the deans concerned to send the eligibility cases of the posts within 10 days. He said that more and more solar panels will be installed in the university and reforms are also being brought for the better use of agricultural land. He said that efforts are being made to improve the financial model of hostels and transport as well. He appreciated ASA’s ‘Own Punjab University’ campaign.

Dr Magsi said that ASA will fully represent the teaching community. He said that they will fully cooperate in overcoming the financial challenges faced by PU and solving educational problems.

