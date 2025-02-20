AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

Maryam Nawaz emerges as youth icon: Azma

Published 20 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz has become the favourite leader of the youth across Pakistan, including Punjab.

“The massive participation of young people in the successful rally in Narowal is a testament to this.

The increasing popularity of Maryam Nawaz has left the governments of the two provinces deeply concerned,“ Azma said, adding: “The Chief Minister of KP and his spokesperson, trained by the founder of PTI, are making indecent remarks about Maryam Nawaz.”

Azma maintained that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister to present her performance before the public after one year. The people of Punjab have expressed their satisfaction with Maryam Nawaz’s performance, she added.

The Information Minister further added that a certain political party and its members are continuously using foul language against Maryam Nawaz. Previously, the founder of PTI used to make unethical remarks about Maryam Nawaz, and now Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Saif have also started doing the same, she said. Using abusive language is an old habit of their leader and his followers, which has not changed to this day. Their language, their words, and their family values make one feel pity for the women in their families, Azma said.

She said that the Adiala prisoner and his followers are consumed with hatred for Maryam Nawaz.

If any province requires details of Punjab’s projects, Maryam Nawaz will provide them. Maryam Nawaz learned the lesson of public service from her father, and she is continuing to follow that vision, she concluded.

