Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

CM Sindh visits shrine of Hazrat Shahbaz Qalandar

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 08:02am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA), offered a chadar (sacred cloth) and participated in the Fatiha Khwani (prayer recitation).

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Hyderabad Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, Secretary Auqaf Javed Sibghatullah Mehar, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Chief Administrator Auqaf Farrukh Shahzad Qureshi, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chang, President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party District Jamshoro Syed Asif Haider Shah, Chairman Syed Shahzad Haider Shah, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook, and other relevant officials were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, who is also the Chairman of the Shahbaz Mela Committee, presented a commemorative shield to the Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah the CM Sindh distributed clothes and gifts among underprivileged women.

Later, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed the media, stating, “Today, I attended the concluding ceremony where I prayed for the progress of the province and the country.” He added, “Due to the improved weather, a record number of people attended the Urs celebrations.

The administration informed me that over 2.5 million people participated in the Urs, expressing their devotion to Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA).“

He mentioned that the accidents on the Indus Highway occurred due to the incomplete construction of the highway. However, overall arrangements during the Urs remained satisfactory.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said, “I will not comment on anyone; I only pray for the prosperity of this country. The Sindh government has provided 50% of the funds, amounting to 7 billion rupees, for the Indus Highway, yet the project remains incomplete.”

On another question, he said that, “Murtaza Jatoi was out on bail in the murder case. When the bail expired, the law took its course.”

When asked about international matches in Sehwan, he said, “We would like to host international matches in Sehwan, but there is a lack of resources. However, we have approached the PCB for the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, and they have shown positive interest.”

In response to another question, the Chief Minister strongly condemned the dumper accidents in Hyderabad and Karachi, calling it an administrative issue. He assured that legal action has been taken wherever such incidents occurred. He emphasized that the Sindh government is fully aware about this issue.

The Chief Minister further said that, “In 2017, the NHA was given 7 billion rupees for the construction of the Indus Highway. I have urged three Prime Ministers to ensure the immediate completion of the construction work on the Indus Highway.”

