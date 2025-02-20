AIRLINK 190.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.17%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

China plays its role in Pakistan’s development: CG

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 08:07am

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin has said that China is playing its role in Pakistan’s development and will continue to do so in the future.

He was addressing a cake cutting ceremony in the committee room of the Punjab University Vice Chancellor’s Office on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer Orange Line Tan Zidong, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director Confucius Institute Dr Sobia Khurram, PU Chinese teachers and students were present. At the ceremony, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali cut the cake for the New Year celebrations.

In his address, Zhao Shirin said that he sincerely thanks the love of the Pakistani people. He hopes that the New Year will bring more prosperity to us. Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, while congratulating the Chinese nation on the New Year, said that China is a tested friend of Pakistan. He said that the Pakistani and Chinese people are connected to each other. He said that PU is playing key role in the promotion of the Chinese language in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

