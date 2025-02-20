CDA chief meets Romanian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with Romanian Ambassador Dan Stoenesu at the CDA headquarters on Wednesday to discuss enhancing bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, Randhawa highlighted the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and Romania, emphasising the need to further deepen collaboration in various sectors. He suggested preparing a comprehensive list of areas where both countries could benefit from joint initiatives, particularly at the city level.

Ambassador Stoenesu praised Islamabad’s infrastructure and scenic beauty, expressing admiration for the rapid pace of developmental projects undertaken in the capital. He congratulated Randhawa and his team for their efforts in maintaining and improving the city’s urban landscape.

A key focus of the discussion was the reconstruction of monuments dedicated to Allama Iqbal and Romania’s national poet Mihai Eminescu.

Randhawa assured that the restoration work was progressing swiftly, while Ambassador Stoenesu expressed gratitude for the efforts to preserve Romania’s cultural heritage in Pakistan. Both sides also explored various options to ensure the future maintenance and protection of these monuments.

Additionally, Randhawa proposed discussing the granting of sister city status between cities of both nations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aiming to foster long-term urban cooperation. The meeting further underscored the importance of cultural exchanges as a means to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Randhawa assured the Romanian ambassador of CDA’s full support in promoting mutual cooperation, emphasizing Islamabad’s commitment to working closely with Romania on urban development, infrastructure, and cultural initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025