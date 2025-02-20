AIRLINK 190.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.17%)
BOP 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.18%)
FFL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
KOSM 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
MLCF 49.21 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (4.39%)
OGDC 204.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PAEL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.17%)
POWER 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.81%)
PPL 173.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.1%)
PRL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
SYM 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 61.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 30.3 (0.25%)
BR30 35,501 Increased By 142 (0.4%)
KSE100 113,590 Increased By 247.2 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,356 Increased By 63.8 (0.18%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-20

CDA chief meets Romanian Ambassador

Recorder Report Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with Romanian Ambassador Dan Stoenesu at the CDA headquarters on Wednesday to discuss enhancing bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, Randhawa highlighted the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and Romania, emphasising the need to further deepen collaboration in various sectors. He suggested preparing a comprehensive list of areas where both countries could benefit from joint initiatives, particularly at the city level.

Ambassador Stoenesu praised Islamabad’s infrastructure and scenic beauty, expressing admiration for the rapid pace of developmental projects undertaken in the capital. He congratulated Randhawa and his team for their efforts in maintaining and improving the city’s urban landscape.

A key focus of the discussion was the reconstruction of monuments dedicated to Allama Iqbal and Romania’s national poet Mihai Eminescu.

Randhawa assured that the restoration work was progressing swiftly, while Ambassador Stoenesu expressed gratitude for the efforts to preserve Romania’s cultural heritage in Pakistan. Both sides also explored various options to ensure the future maintenance and protection of these monuments.

Additionally, Randhawa proposed discussing the granting of sister city status between cities of both nations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aiming to foster long-term urban cooperation. The meeting further underscored the importance of cultural exchanges as a means to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Randhawa assured the Romanian ambassador of CDA’s full support in promoting mutual cooperation, emphasizing Islamabad’s commitment to working closely with Romania on urban development, infrastructure, and cultural initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa CDA chief Romanian Ambassador

Comments

200 characters

CDA chief meets Romanian Ambassador

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories