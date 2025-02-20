Wedding ceremonies: CM Maryam for strict implementation of one-dish ban

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed Deputy Commissioners across the province to ensure strict implementation of one dish ban during wedding ceremonies, while showing indignation over incidents of violation of ban on one dish.

The CM said, “One dish ban will also apply to wedding ceremonies in farmhouses and private properties. The administration has been directed to strictly monitor implementation of one dish ban in their respective areas at all cost.”

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to impose fines, and take legal action against the violators. Violation of one dish in weddings becomes a financial burden on parents who cannot afford it. Negative social effects of more than one dish have come to light in wedding ceremonies.“

She added, “The Deputy Commissioner concerned will be held responsible if violation of one dish comes to light.”

Moreover, the CM strongly condemned killing of 07 innocent people by removing them from a bus in Barkhan. She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

