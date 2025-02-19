AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slides after national budget postponed

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:29pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened on Wednesday, after the national budget was postponed until further notice due to disagreements within the coalition government.

At 1402 GMT, the rand traded at 18.57 against the dollar , down more than 0.9% from its previous close.

After his budget speech was postponed, South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the government would have further discussions and table a new budget in March.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the budget had been postponed because of its opposition to an African National Congress (ANC) proposal to increase value-added tax (VAT) by 2 percentage points.

The ANC will need the support of other parties to pass the budget, as it lost its parliamentary majority in an election last year. The DA is its main partner in a coalition government of national unity.

South African rand weakens ahead of budget speech

“There is something seriously wrong when a GNU postpones a National Budget with no warning thereby affecting investor sentiment and undermining citizen’s confidence in the administration,” independent political economy analyst Daniel Silke wrote on X.

Investors were keenly awaiting the budget speech for clues on the coalition government’s fiscal priorities, its plans to tackle debt, and economic reforms.

The delay also triggered the sharpest selloff in the country’s government bonds since December with the 2052 maturity down as much as 1 cent.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was last down about 0.5%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 6.5 basis points at 9.19%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slides after national budget postponed

‘Financial needs’: govt committed to increasing tax on bank profits, Senate body told

Finance minister apprises WB delegation of govt’s reform agenda

Pakistan eyes more G2G investment from Saudi Arabia, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 closes higher by 254 points

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs308,000 per tola

Read more stories