Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan Wednesday dismissed the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires’ assertions regarding the mistreatment of Afghan nationals as “misplaced”.

Afghanistan has criticised Pakistan’s latest refugee deportation plans, saying that Islamabad has not informed Kabul about the changes in policy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has called upon the United Nations (UN) agencies to fulfil their commitment of repatriating Afghan refugees or shifting them to another country as well as resolving the issues of countries hosted them.

The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) was informed last week that approximately 2.9 million Afghan nationals are currently residing in Pakistan, of which, 1.4 million are registered refugees and 0.7 million are unregistered.

Responding to remarks about Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), Khan emphasized that Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans for decades with respect and dignity, sharing its resources and services such as education and healthcare, despite minimal international support.

He added that the IFRP, initiated in 2023, includes mechanisms to ensure no one is mistreated or harassed during the repatriation process.

Khan also highlighted Pakistan’s extensive engagement with Afghan authorities to facilitate the smooth repatriation of Afghan nationals.

“While Pakistan has done what it could, Islamabad expects interim Afghan authorities to create conducive conditions in Afghanistan, so that these returnees are fully integrated into Afghan society,” he said.

The spokesperson further noted that the real test for Afghan authorities lies in protecting the rights of returnees.

“The real test of Afghan authorities would be to ensure that the rights of these people, about whom the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires talked, are protected in Afghanistan,” Khan concluded.

In a related development, the Trump administration has announced the cancellation of flights for approximately 1,660 Afghan refugees most of them stuck in Pakistan.

These decision impacts individuals who were previously approved for resettlement in the United States under a special program designed to aid those who assisted US forces during the Afghanistan conflict.

The move has raised concerns among advocacy groups and refugee organizations, who argue that it undermines the US commitment to support those who risked their lives in service to American interests.

The affected refugees were set to travel to the U.S. as part of ongoing efforts to relocate vulnerable individuals following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.