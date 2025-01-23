AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Trump admin cancels flights for Afghan refugees stuck in Pakistan

Monitoring Desk Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: The Trump administration has announced the cancellation of flights for approximately 1,660 Afghan refugees most of them stuck in Pakistan.

These decision impacts individuals who were previously approved for resettlement in the United States under a special program designed to aid those who assisted US forces during the Afghanistan conflict.

The move has raised concerns among advocacy groups and refugee organizations, who argue that it undermines the US commitment to support those who risked their lives in service to American interests.

The affected refugees were set to travel to the U.S. as part of ongoing efforts to relocate vulnerable individuals following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Supporters of the refugees are urging the administration to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the urgent need for resettlement and assistance for those facing dire circumstances in Afghanistan.

The cancellation of flights has left many families in uncertainty, exacerbating fears about their safety and future.

As the situation unfolds, advocates continue to call for a more robust response from the US government to ensure the protection of Afghan allies and their families.

Afghanistan Afghan refugees Trump administration Pakistan and US

