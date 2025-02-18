AIRLINK 188.15 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.72%)
BOP 13.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (8.79%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
FCCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.69%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.23%)
FLYNG 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.15%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
MLCF 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.95%)
OGDC 201.25 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.91%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 38.64 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.79%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
POWER 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 170.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.19%)
PRL 33.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.12%)
PTC 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
SEARL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.66%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.51%)
SYM 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.69%)
TRG 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-3.79%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,845 Increased By 81.7 (0.69%)
BR30 34,863 Increased By 312.5 (0.9%)
KSE100 112,658 Increased By 914.1 (0.82%)
KSE30 35,143 Increased By 336.5 (0.97%)
Feb 18, 2025
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall due to US tariff worries

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 01:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, as ongoing global uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs on imports keep investors on edge.

Since taking office last month, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on imports from China, and announced plans for 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada, although these have been delayed.

Additionally, he has set a date for 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, and is considering reciprocal tariffs on countries that tax US imports.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.5%, with toll operator Salik Company declining 2.6%, following four sessions of gains.

Last week, Salik reported a net profit of 1.16 billion dirhams ($315.84 million) for 2024, up from 1.10 billion dirhams a year earlier. In Abu Dhabi, the index inched down 0.1%.

Gulf markets end mixed on concerns over Trump tariff plans

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 3.1% rise in the country’s biggest lender, Saudi National Bank.

Among other gainers, Mobile Telecommunications Company surged 7%.

Despite reporting a fall in annual profit, the telecom operator maintained its full-year cash dividend of 0.50 riyals per share.

Meanwhile, oil producer group OPEC+ is considering pushing back a series of monthly supply increases due to begin in April despite calls from Trump to lower prices, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing delegates.

The Qatari index slipped 0.5%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank losing 0.4% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar retreating 0.8%.

