AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed on concerns over Trump tariff plans

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 06:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday as investors remained on edge, awaiting further details on U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans and fearing a potential escalation of global trade tensions.

Trump on Friday revived his tariff threats, warning that automobile levies could kick in as soon as April 2. He also directed commerce and economic officials to explore reciprocal tariffs on countries imposing tariffs on U.S. goods, with a deadline for recommendations set for April 1.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.9%, weighed down by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.2% drop in ACWA Power Company.

However, Arabian Internet and Communications Services advanced 4.8%, to be the top gainer on the index, after the tech firm increased its annual cash dividend to 10 riyals per share, up from 6 riyals for 2023.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties gaining 2.6%, after reporting a higher annual profit.

Emaar also proposed cash dividend of 1 dirham per share for 2024, up from 50 fils per share for 2023.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.7%, with Burjeel Holding plunging 9.7%, following the hospital operator’s board directive to evaluate the viability of a share repurchase program.

Gulf markets little changed as US tariff woes persist

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were little changed, as investors eyed developments on a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal that could ease sanctions disrupting global supply flows.

The Qatari index nudged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index concluded flat, ending three sessions of gains.

The Central Bank of Egypt is most likely to keep overnight interest rates unchanged on February 20 while policymakers wait for a clearer decline in inflation before considering cuts, according to a poll of 10 economists and analysts.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.9% to 12,266
 Abu Dhabi        lost 0.7% to 9,557
 Dubai            rose 0.4% to 5,383
 QATAR            added 0.1% to 10,610
 EGYPT            was flat at 30,437
 BAHRAIN          closed flat at 1,895
 OMAN             down 0.3% to 4,465
 KUWAIT           was flat at 8,567
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed on concerns over Trump tariff plans

KSE-100 closes negative for fourth consecutive session

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Gazans must return home, EU plans to tell Israel

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Read more stories