BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 17, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 18 Feb, 2025 08:26am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt aims to privatise up to 50 SOEs in next 3-4 years: minister

Read here for details.

  • Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Read here for details.

  • National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

Read here for details.

  • PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Read here for details.

  • First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz, World Bank delegation discuss $40bn accord

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

Read here for details.

