BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 17, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt aims to privatise up to 50 SOEs in next 3-4 years: minister
Read here for details.
- Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports
Read here for details.
- National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary
Read here for details.
- EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational
Read here for details.
- PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
Read here for details.
- First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz, World Bank delegation discuss $40bn accord
Read here for details.
- Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report
Read here for details.
