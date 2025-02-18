Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt aims to privatise up to 50 SOEs in next 3-4 years: minister

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

PM Shehbaz, World Bank delegation discuss $40bn accord

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

