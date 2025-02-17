AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Markets

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2025 Updated February 17, 2025 03:57pm

The first phase of “Pakistan’s largest” biomethane gas project, Biogas Power Generator, was inaugurated on Monday in Gadap district, Karachi, the country’s financial hub.

Speaking at the event, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, lauded the initiative terming it “a significant step towards clean and environment-friendly energy”.

He said the plant developed by M/s Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited would produce biomethane gas from cow and buffalo dung, read a statement released by Sindh’s Department of Investment.

The Sindh government official emphasized that this project will increase awareness among businesses associated with the dairy industry regarding the usefulness of obtaining useful gas from cow-buffalo dung.

He said the initiative will provide economic stability to the dairy sector and also create new employment opportunities.

Climate change: Senate committee pushes for ‘stronger’ renewable energy, EV initiatives

Biomethane, also known as renewable natural gas, is a renewable fuel made from organic waste. It’s a cleaner alternative to natural gas that can be used in homes, industries, and transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqas Mohsin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited, said the plant will be able to produce 23,000 cubic meters of biomethane gas and can also generate 4-5 MW of electricity daily.

Beyond gas production, the project will utilize heat and ash residues to manufacture bricks. The plant will process 380 tons of bio-waste per day, and all water used in the facility will be recycled to promote sustainability, read the statement.

Meanwhile, Qamar reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to provide all possible support to those investing in such projects.

“Sindh government is providing all possible support to dairy farmers setting up such biomethane gas projects, along with providing KIBOR subsidy on bank loans from the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF),” he said.

SEDF chief executive officer Khizar Pervez and other officers of the investment department were also present at the ceremony.

