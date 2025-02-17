AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.25%)
Business & Finance EPCL (Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited) 35.85 Increased By ▲ 3.2%

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2025 Updated February 17, 2025 12:34pm

Engro Peroxide (Private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL), has begun commercial operations of its hydrogen peroxide plant, completed at a total cost of Rs11.7 billion ($42 million).

EPCL shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We would like to inform that EPCL’s wholly owned subsidiary Engro Peroxide (Private) Limited has achieved commercial operations of its hydrogen peroxide plant,” read the notice.

“The commissioning of this plant aligns with the company’s growth objectives towards diversifying product line, enhancing operational efficiencies and meeting market demand more effectively,” EPCL added.

It is pertinent to mention that hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound (H₂O₂) used as a disinfectant, bleach, and antiseptic. It’s also used in rocket fuels and to make other chemicals.

EPCL is the sole manufacturer of PVC resin in Pakistan.

The company is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of PVC under the brand name ‘SABZ’ and other quality Chlor-Vinyl allied products.

Besides this, the company also produces chloralkali products like caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite and hydrochloric acid.

EPCL reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs161 million in 2024 compared to profit after tax of Rs8.9 billion in 2023, resulting in a loss per share of Re0.4 as compared to earnings per share of Rs9.12 in 2023.

This was on the back of a decrease in revenue due to lower PVC prices and a rise in cost of sales due to a surge in energy costs.

