AIRLINK 186.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.56%)
BOP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
FCCL 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.56%)
FFL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
HUBC 131.72 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 200.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.77%)
PACE 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.26%)
PPL 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.63%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
SEARL 97.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.02%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.07%)
SYM 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
TRG 64.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-4.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,737 Decreased By -82 (-0.69%)
BR30 34,602 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 111,722 Decreased By -363.7 (-0.32%)
KSE30 34,817 Decreased By -129.1 (-0.37%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance NATF (National Foods Limited) 180.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37%

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

BR Web Desk Published 17 Feb, 2025 10:35am

National Foods DMCC, a Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary of National Foods Limited (NATF), has decided to close its subsidiary National Foods (FZE) registered in Sharjah, UAE.

The development was disclosed by the parent company, National Foods Limited (NATF), in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We would like to inform you that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, National Foods DMCC, based in Dubai, has successfully completed the liquidation and closure of its subsidiary, National Foods (FZE), which was registered in Sharjah, UAE,” read the notice.

National Foods Limited

Following the development, National Foods’ share price was trading at Rs181.99, an increase of Rs2.66 or 1.48% during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

NATF was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1971 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of convenience-based food products. The company has a diverse portfolio of 250 products in about 12 broad categories. It has a global footprint in 40 countries across 5 continents.

ATC Holdings (Private) Limited is the ultimate holding company of NATF.

PSX psx companies companies listed on PSX National Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) NATF PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies National Foods DMCC liquidation Sharjah subsidiary

Comments

200 characters

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

Read more stories