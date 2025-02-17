AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

BR Web Desk Published 17 Feb, 2025 04:39pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that “vast opportunities exist” to enhance the export of skilled workforce from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, as the oil-rich nation looks to diversify its economy.

The remarks were made in an exclusive interview with Arab News at AlUla Conference. Aurangzeb said Pakistan remains committed to learning from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a “long-term and extremely strong” partnership.

“Pakistan can draw guidance for its economic reforms from Saudi Arabia’s successes,” he said.

The finance minister expresses satisfaction over increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan

“Saudi Aramco’s investment in Pakistan’s downstream petroleum sector is a welcome development,” he said.

The former banker informed that several Government-to-Government (G2G) agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are under discussion.

During the interview, the minister lauded the role of Saudi Arabia for its support and cooperation towards Pakistan in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion IMF bailout program and navigating a tricky path to recovery.

The South Asian nation narrowly averted a sovereign debt default, with reserves not sufficient enough to meet a month’s worth of controlled imports.

Aurangzeb is attending the two-day high-level event on the special invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, a news release said.

The conference, jointly organized by the IMF and the Saudi Ministry of Finance, aims to foster discussions on building resilience and sustainable economic growth amid global economic uncertainties.

Earlier, Aurangzeb participated in a group discussion with the Finance, Economic, and Development Ministers of the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and other GCC countries on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference 2025 in AlUla, read a Finance Division statement on Monday.

“The discussion focused on regional economic cooperation, financial policies, and development strategies, with participating countries exchanging views on shared economic goals and sustainable growth opportunities,” read the statement.

The AlUla Conference is set to become an annual platform for emerging markets and developing economies to shape global economic discourse, enhance policy coordination, and strengthen international cooperation for sustainable economic stability.

IMF programme Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan and Saudi Arabia IMF and Pakistan IMF team AlUla Conference

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

Rupee weakens against US dollar

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Read more stories