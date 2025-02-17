AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 17 Feb, 2025 04:57pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered an increase on Monday in line with their rise in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,700, clocking in at Rs303,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs259,945 after it registered an increase of Rs1,458, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs4,700 to settle at Rs301,500.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,900 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $17 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached all-time high of Rs306,200 in Pakistan.

