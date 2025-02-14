AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Published 14 Feb, 2025 05:26pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their record run on Friday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola gained Rs2,200 to reach fresh all-time high of Rs306,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs262,517 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Globally, gold prices held steady on Friday and were poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain as US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports fuelled concerns of a global trade war.

The international rate of gold also reached a record high. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,933 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $20 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs83 to clock in at Rs3,450 per tola.

On Thursday, gold price per tola in Pakistan gained Rs2,500 to reach then all-time high of Rs304,000.

