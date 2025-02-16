AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-16

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has directed Power Division to reconcile total number of DISCOs’ shares held in the name of Wapda before transfer in the name of President of Pakistan, in addition to ensuring prioritization of accurate valuations, clean and transparent latest financial statements in the next phase, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Federal Cabinet is yet to endorse the decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), regarding transfer of shares of three Discos in the name of President of Pakistan and transfer of shares of seven Discos to Wapda.

Sharing the details, sources said, when DISCOs Supplementary Business Transfer Agreements (SBTAs) were signed between Wapda and DISCOs (except HESCO and SEPCO) they were to be followed by the process of transferring the shares in the name of the President of Pakistan after approval of the Government of Pakistan.

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

So far, only IESCO, LESCO and MEPCO have partly completed the process by ‘issuing shares’ to Wapda but the next step of ‘transfer of shares’ in the name of the President of Pakistan was not undertaken, whereas other DISCOs including FESCO and GEPCO have not been able to take any step. Besides being a mandatory requirement of SECP, it is also a condition precedent of privatization that shares of these DISCOs should be transferred in the name of the President of Pakistan.

According to sources, views and comments were solicited on the proposal from Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Wapda and Finance Division.

The SECP in its comments advised the Ministry to follow section 74 of the Companies Act, 2017 and filling in form-3 in terms of regulation 41 of the Companies regulation, 2024. They also advised that the transfer of shares must align with the agreements executed between Wapda and DISCOs and suggested also that the shares be in book entry form in terms of section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017. Wapda in its comments proposed changes in the initial draft summary sent to it which has been incorporated. The Finance Division has also endorsed the summary.

The Power Division, in its summary submitted the following proposals: (i) allow WAPDA to transfer shares of IESCO, LESCO and MEPCO in the name of the President of Pakistan, so that Wapda and these DISCOs may update and clear their books; and (ii) allow DISCOS namely GEPCO, FESCO, QESCO, PESCO, TESCO, HESCO and SEPCO to issue shares to Wapda after completion of the process under Supplementary Business Transfer Agreement (SRTA) enabling Wapda and these DISCOS to update and clear their books

The SECP maintains that procedure for transfer of shares must comply with relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2017. Specifically, Section 74 of the Act outlines the procedural requirements for transferring shares of a company along with Form 3 to be filed with the Commission in term of Regulation 41 of the Companies Regulation 2024.

On review of the Supplementary Business Transfer Agreements with various DISCOs, no specific clause is found mandating the transfer of shares to the President. Therefore, this aspect should be reconsidered. Moreover, transfer of shares must align with the agreements executed between WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) and the DISCOs. If there is any proposed change to the arrangement for share transfer, it must be formalized through an addendum or amendment to the agreements. Adherence to contractual terms is emphasized.

The SECP further stated that as per its record, in case of HESCO, SEPCO, GEPCO, FESCO and QEPCO, the President holds 98.4%, 98.7%, 99.60%, 100% and 98.60% respectively. Hence, this fact may be considered accordingly.

“It is imperative to note that companies may consider to have shares in book entry form in terms of section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017,” the sources quoted the SECP as suggesting in its comments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda DISCOS Power Division

Comments

200 characters

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories