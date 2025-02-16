Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan ‘fulfilment of dream of CM Punjab’: Kirmani

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan is the fulfilment of the dream of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that with the start of the project under the Green Pakistan Initiative, the desert of Cholistan will now be irrigated. Farmers will be provided with all facilities, pesticides, fertilizers and modern agricultural machinery under one roof. A rental service of high-tech machinery will be started across the province including Cholistan. Agricultural inputs will be available at government rates. Collective efforts are being made under provincial, federal and army institutions. There is a need to introduce cooperative farming for food security. Green Mall & Services Company, Smart Agri Farm, Agricultural Research have been established under the Green Pakistan project. According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Green Reforms will be brought in the agricultural sector under the Pakistan Initiative. Along with revolutionary reforms in the

agricultural sector, the country’s economy will be

taken towards improvement by introducing modern

technology.

Provincial Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir inaugurated the Green Pakistan project under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) in Punjab (Cholistan) yesterday. Under which Green Mall and Services Company, Smart Agri Farm, Agricultural Research has been established. In Cholistan, farmers will be provided with high-tech machinery on rental basis along with availability of all agricultural commodities at government rates. Rental service will be started in every Tehsil of Punjab.

In a press conference, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab government has launched 80 projects and programmes in all departments in less than a year, most of which are nearing completion, and the credit for all these projects goes to the charismatic leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that the agriculture sector includes several projects such as Kissan Card, Green Tractor Programme, solarization of agricultural tube wells and provision of super-seeders to prevent smog. The aim of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s revolutionary projects is to move the country’s economy towards improvement by introducing revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector along with modern technology which will yield positive results.

Provincial Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that today the need is that we ensure the use of genetic seed, protected from weather resilience seed, improved irrigation systems and modern agricultural machinery in agriculture which will increase the per acre production of our crops and reduce losses. The provincial agriculture minister said that to meet the challenge of national food security, we need to introduce cooperative farming. For the first time in history, collective efforts are being made under the provincial, federal and army institutions associated with the agricultural sector. He further said that the livestock sector includes projects of historical importance like livestock card and distribution of assets among widows and divorced women of South Punjab. One lakh animals have been registered through livestock card. An animal tagging and traceability system has been started, which will improve bread, milk and meat production.

