AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan ‘fulfilment of dream of CM Punjab’: Kirmani

Zahid Baig Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan is the fulfilment of the dream of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that with the start of the project under the Green Pakistan Initiative, the desert of Cholistan will now be irrigated. Farmers will be provided with all facilities, pesticides, fertilizers and modern agricultural machinery under one roof. A rental service of high-tech machinery will be started across the province including Cholistan. Agricultural inputs will be available at government rates. Collective efforts are being made under provincial, federal and army institutions. There is a need to introduce cooperative farming for food security. Green Mall & Services Company, Smart Agri Farm, Agricultural Research have been established under the Green Pakistan project. According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Green Reforms will be brought in the agricultural sector under the Pakistan Initiative. Along with revolutionary reforms in the

agricultural sector, the country’s economy will be

taken towards improvement by introducing modern

technology.

Provincial Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir inaugurated the Green Pakistan project under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) in Punjab (Cholistan) yesterday. Under which Green Mall and Services Company, Smart Agri Farm, Agricultural Research has been established. In Cholistan, farmers will be provided with high-tech machinery on rental basis along with availability of all agricultural commodities at government rates. Rental service will be started in every Tehsil of Punjab.

In a press conference, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab government has launched 80 projects and programmes in all departments in less than a year, most of which are nearing completion, and the credit for all these projects goes to the charismatic leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that the agriculture sector includes several projects such as Kissan Card, Green Tractor Programme, solarization of agricultural tube wells and provision of super-seeders to prevent smog. The aim of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s revolutionary projects is to move the country’s economy towards improvement by introducing revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector along with modern technology which will yield positive results.

Provincial Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that today the need is that we ensure the use of genetic seed, protected from weather resilience seed, improved irrigation systems and modern agricultural machinery in agriculture which will increase the per acre production of our crops and reduce losses. The provincial agriculture minister said that to meet the challenge of national food security, we need to introduce cooperative farming. For the first time in history, collective efforts are being made under the provincial, federal and army institutions associated with the agricultural sector. He further said that the livestock sector includes projects of historical importance like livestock card and distribution of assets among widows and divorced women of South Punjab. One lakh animals have been registered through livestock card. An animal tagging and traceability system has been started, which will improve bread, milk and meat production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Comments

200 characters

Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan ‘fulfilment of dream of CM Punjab’: Kirmani

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories