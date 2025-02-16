AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

NA Speaker pays tribute to bravery, sacrifice of martyred soldiers

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid heartfelt tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf, Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, Sepoy Farhatullah, and Sepoy Himmat Khan, who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commending the successful operations carried out by Pakistan’s Armed Forces in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan, the speaker lauded the unwavering courage and commitment of the officers and soldiers who eliminated terrorists during these missions.

He reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to continue the fight against

terrorism until its complete eradication.

Expressing profound condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasised that the sacrifices of these valiant sons of the soil have ensured the security and stability of the nation. He assured the bereaved families that the entire nation stands with them in their moment of grief.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to eliminating terrorism, the Speaker stated that the country remains united behind its Armed Forces in this battle against the

enemies of peace and humanity.

He also emphasised that terrorists are foes of mankind and will be dealt with an iron hand. He also praised the relentless dedication of the Armed Forces, whose officers and soldiers continue to lay down their lives for the defence of the nation without hesitation. He asserted that their sacrifices are a debt owed by the nation, and Pakistan will never allow the nefarious designs of terrorists to succeed. He reaffirmed that security forces will continue their operations until lasting peace is restored.

He also underscored that the unwavering support of the Pakistani people for their brave security forces remains steadfast. He expressed confidence that the nation will always stand shoulder to shoulder with its defenders, honouring their sacrifices and ensuring that their valour is never forgotten.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in the hereafter and for strength and patience for their grieving

families in bearing this irreparable loss.

