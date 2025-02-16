AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan

Setting up of MVI centres ordered: Strict action will be taken against unfit vehicles: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against physically unfit vehicles. Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the swift establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers across Sindh.

An important meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon to discuss the effective implementation of the Motor Vehicle Inspection system.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Secretary PTA Okash Memon and other key officials.

Memon stated that the Sindh Chief Minister has already issued clear instructions regarding the implementation of the MVI system and vehicle registration.

He emphasized that the MVI system should be fully operational within a month to ensure road safety and compliance with rules and regulations.

He stated that Motor Vehicle Inspection has been made mandatory for heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trucks, buses, and trailers. To facilitate implementation, MVI centers will be established at four locations in Karachi. The MVI centers will also be set up in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

