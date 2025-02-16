JI chief accuses PPP of ‘systematically exploiting’ Karachi’s resources, institutions

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar has accused the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of systematically exploiting Karachi’s resources and institutions for corruption while neglecting the city’s fundamental needs.

He demanded that the intermediate board report be made public to expose alleged injustices faced by students in Karachi. He made these remarks while inaugurating a 10-day flower exhibition at RCD Ground in Malir.

Speaking to the media, Monem Zafar reiterated that JI has been actively addressing Karachi’s civic issues, particularly in areas like water supply and sewage management, which are the responsibility of the PPP-led Sindh government.

He asserted that while the provincial government has failed to meet the needs of Karachi’s residents, JI’s elected representatives have stepped up to fill the void.

“Our party is working beyond its mandate, ensuring that Karachi’s citizens are not left at the mercy of corruption and incompetence,” he said. He further stated that JI will continue to serve Karachi on two fronts including providing essential services where the government has failed and exposing and resisting those looting the city’s resources.

Highlighting JI’s efforts to improve Karachi’s environment, Monem noted that under the party’s leadership around 125 parks have been restored in nine towns with open-air gyms, green belts, and roadside jungles have been established, flower exhibitions and recreational events are being organized.

He also condemned the alleged discriminatory policies of Karachi’s educational boards, controlled by the PPP-led provincial government. He demanded that the report on intermediate examination results be made public, stressing that students in Karachi have been subjected to systematic injustice and mismanagement.

“The PPP government is pushing Karachi’s youth into hopelessness and frustration by failing to provide a fair education system,” he said. “In contrast, JI is actively working to empower students and ensure their future is not hijacked by corrupt officials.”

Congratulating the Model Colony Town Chairman and his team, he praised their efforts in organizing the flower exhibition, which will run for 10 days. The event features swings and recreational activities for children, attractions for families and a vibrant display of seasonal flowers and greenery

With Karachi’s civic issues remaining unresolved under the PPP-led administration, Monem vowed that JI would continue to serve the people of the city, ensuring that their rights and resources are protected.

