AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.05%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.46%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FLYNG 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.43%)
HUBC 130.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
MLCF 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
OGDC 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.66%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.92%)
PAEL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
PPL 174.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-2.43%)
PRL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.47%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.01%)
SEARL 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-8.89%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TRG 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,822 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.72%)
BR30 35,019 Decreased By -534.5 (-1.5%)
KSE100 112,302 Decreased By -262.2 (-0.23%)
KSE30 34,980 Decreased By -113.7 (-0.32%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.21 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 03:45pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the rupee settled at 279.21, a gain of Re0.05 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.26 on Thursday.

Internationally, the US dollar and major currencies steadied on Friday, as traders assessed the potential impact of Washington’s reciprocal tariffs which will not be immediately implemented, while a US producer price report eased inflation concerns.

US President Donald Trump directed his economic team on Thursday to formulate plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that imposes taxes on US imports.

Although the tariffs would not be implemented immediately, they could be enforced within weeks as Trump’s trade and economic team studies bilateral tariff and trade relationships, a White House official said.

The delayed implementation buoyed expectations that there may yet be room for countries to negotiate.

Futures traders have about 33 basis points of cuts priced in for this year. That is up from 29 basis points before Thursday’s data, but down from 37 basis points before the CPI data was released on Wednesday.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a handful of peers, was nearly flat at 107.07.

US Treasury yields declined as investors took comfort in the PPI numbers, helping the yen to claw back most of its losses after weakening to 154.80 on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday, poised to end three weeks of decline, buoyed by rising fuel demand and expectations that US plans for global reciprocal tariffs would not come into effect until April, giving more time to avoid a trade war.

Brent futures were up 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $75.46 a barrel by 0755 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.66.

For the week, both contracts were headed for gains of about 1%.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Trump says US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

Read more stories