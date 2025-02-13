AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 12, 2025
BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 09:19am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

Read here for details.

  • COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress

Read here for details.

  • IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Read here for details.

  • IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz, IMF’s Georgieva discuss ongoing programme

Read here for details.

  • Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Read here for details.

