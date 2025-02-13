BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 12, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai
Read here for details.
- COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress
Read here for details.
- IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology
Read here for details.
- IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz, IMF’s Georgieva discuss ongoing programme
Read here for details.
- Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD
Read here for details.
